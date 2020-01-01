MOVE BETTER. FEEL BETTER. LIVE BETTER.
Improve your life one day at a time with the only yoga method developed by a physical therapist
NOT ALL YOGA IS CREATED EQUAL.
The LYT Method was created by a physical therapist to bridge the gap between sustainable movement and traditional yoga for every body. With LYT Daily, you get a curated class delivered right to any device every day, along with access to hundreds of specialized classes, live broadcasts and workshops.
WHY PRACTICE WITH LYT
MORE ENERGY
Whether you are a beginner, a seasoned yogi, or recovering from an injury, LYT Yoga will give you more energy and vitality.
BETTER HABITS
LYT Yoga is based on improving brain mapping which is your internal GPS for life. How you move, breath, think, and stand will all improve with a regular LYT Yoga practice.
PAIN FREE LIVING
You CAN overcome past injuries and prevent future ones with a smarter, safer approach to movement. Join LYT Yoga and educate yourself how to move better FOR LIFE.
EXPERIENCE THE LYT DIFFERENCE
With LYT Daily, you'll have classes like this one delivered right to phone, tablet, smart tv, or desktop everyday to help your harness your power and be your best.
About The LYT Method
LYT Yoga is grounded in the principles of physical therapy and neurodevelopmental training to help you find freedom through smarter and safer movement patterns.
SUBSCRIPTIONS TO MATCH YOU
Whether you are new to LYT Yoga and just want to start small, or whether you are ALL IN, we have a plan for you!
LYT Daily
$39.99/Month
Library of 500+ classes
Weekly livestream classes
Class of the Day
Android, iPhone, and iPad apps
Monthly Workshops 50% off
LYT Prime
$79.99/Month
Everything from LYT Daily PLUS:
20+ weekly LIVE Zoom Classes with LYT Teachers providing real-time feedback
Monthly Workshops FREE
WHAT PEOPLE SAY ABOUT US
The LYT Method is helping me so much, with so many small movement patterns that were definitely suboptimal, and it is really changing how I move and feel in my body. LYT hones in on the pieces I really needed to find, and just couldn't. I feel so grateful and I will have this practice for years to come, to help me move well and enjoy my body and life for decades.
Ellen Boeder
Colorado, USA
I came to LYT Daily as a new single parent of three teenagers, two cats and two dogs. I quickly found that the LYT Method’s focus on mobility and stability helped me to adapt and transition to my new roles. LYT’s focus on strength, flexibility, and balance from pose to pose seamlessly applied to my life. In fact, I feel that I am in better shape today than when I played D-1 soccer in college. LYT has truly changed my life!
Bill Rogers
New Jersey, USA
Although this may sound cliche, LYT has been life changing. It has helped build confidence in my practice along with physical strength. I was scared to death to go upside down 3 years ago, and LYT provided the safe, smart foundation and steps to get me over my fear! Now I am practicing on holding my handstands longer with proper form, and having so much fun in the process!
Sharon Henderson
Connecticut, USA
THERE'S NO BETTER TIME THAN NOW
We invite you to experience how the innovative movements of LYT Yoga will help you move better, feel better and have more energy.
